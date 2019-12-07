|
Shirlene McKinney Holt EULESS--Shirlene J. Holt of Euless, Texas, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Euless, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and colleague to all that knew and loved her. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Chapel. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Shirlene J. Holt, you may call Lilium Floral Designs, 817-589-1566. Shirlene was born July 6, 1936, in Dallas, Texas, to Vernon and Alice Mckinney. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Shirlene was an avid gardner who was a member of the daylily and iris societies. She was a charitable giver to many different organizations. She loved flowers of all kinds, working in the garden, and she loved to collect things. She was an executive secretary at Milliken and treasurer for the Daylily Society. SURVIVORS: Shirlene is survived by her husband, Wesley Eugene Holt of Euless, Texas; daughters, Melanie Thornburg and Michelle Waldron; grandchildren, Jesse Kelley, Jacob Kelley, and Courtney Waldron.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 7, 2019