Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley and Gerald Sloan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley and Gerald Sloan Obituary
Shirley and Gerald Sloan NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Shirley Sloan, 83, passed away on June 1, 2019. Gerald Sloan, 91, passed away on June 2, 2019, after succumbing to their injuries after a tragic car accident. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Legacy Church of Christ. Shirley will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Thursday, after the Funeral Service. Gerald will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Gray Cemetery, outside of San Saba, Texas. Visitation: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. SURVIVORS: Shirley and Gerald are survived by their children: Sandy Roux, Danny S. Fowler, Rozanne Gann, Shannon 0'Connor and Gregg Sloan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now