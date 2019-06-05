|
Shirley and Gerald Sloan NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Shirley Sloan, 83, passed away on June 1, 2019. Gerald Sloan, 91, passed away on June 2, 2019, after succumbing to their injuries after a tragic car accident. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Legacy Church of Christ. Shirley will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Thursday, after the Funeral Service. Gerald will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Gray Cemetery, outside of San Saba, Texas. Visitation: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. SURVIVORS: Shirley and Gerald are survived by their children: Sandy Roux, Danny S. Fowler, Rozanne Gann, Shannon 0'Connor and Gregg Sloan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019