|
|
Shirley Ann Brion Waldrep FORT WORTH--Shirley Ann Waldrep passed away suddenly Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Ms. Waldrep was 69. Shirley was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Corning, N.Y. Shirley worked as a waitress, secretary at a law office, a childcare provider, and was a stay-at-home mom before finding the career she loved at State Farm Insurance, where she served as a receptionist and then office manager for 25 years. In 1974, Shirley married Neal Waldrep after the two met in Miami, Fla.; the couple had one daughter. They shortly moved to Midland and then Weatherford. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Neal. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter and her husband, Tracy and Steven Halliday, Ms. Waldrep will be loved and missed by her grandchildren, Max and Miles; sister, Charlotte Dugan; brother-in-law, Jerry Purtell; and sister-in-law, Laurie Willis and her husband, Mike. SERVICE: At her request, no services will be held. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to charity.gofundme.com/firestationpark, in her memory, is suggested.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020