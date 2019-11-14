|
Shirley Ann Hollars FORT WORTH -- Shirley Ann Hollars, 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Family and friends will remember Shirley and worship the Savior she loved at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Ridglea Baptist Church, 6037 Calmont Ave., Fort Worth. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Proverbs31.net in her honor. Shirley was born Oct. 24, 1939, to E.T. and Katie Harlow in Fort Worth and graduated from Trimble Tech High School in 1957. She worked for General Dynamics and other local businesses. Shirley married Paul Chambers in 1961. They lived in Maine, Indiana and Texas while Paul was in the Air Force, attended Dallas Theological Seminary and served churches in Texas. They had three daughters before Paul died in 1971. Shirley married Jim Hollars, a widower with two daughters, in 1975. They adopted each other's daughters in 1976 and together served churches in Texas and Ohio and Baseball Chapel for both the Toledo Mud Hens and the Fort Worth Cats before Jim's death in 2008. Shirley lived the last 18 years in Fort Worth and died at Texas Harris Methodist Hospital surrounded by family. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband of almost 33 years; sister, Doris Bates; and brother, Johnny Harlow. SURVIVORS: Daughters, JaNet Hancock (Howard) of Union City, Calif., Jennifer Osborne (Rick) of Tipp City, Ohio, Cyndy Ives (Scott) of Fort Worth, Julia White (Troy) of Fort Worth and Deb Sneed (Brian) of Fort Worth; seven granddaughters; two grandsons; five great-grandchildren; and numerous family members and close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019