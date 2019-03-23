Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Shirley Ann Lemme Obituary
Shirley Ann Lemme POOLVILLE--Shirley Ann Lemme, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Shirley was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Rochester, N.Y. SURVIVORS: Son, William J. Lemme II of Poolville, Texas; daughter, Deborah Medley of Silom Springs, Ark.; grandchildren, Brandon Iasiah Lemme and Patrick Alexander Lemme; great-nephew, Richard Rainville.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2019
