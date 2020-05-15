Shirley Ann Miller
Shirley Ann Miller LAKE COMO -- Shirley Miller, loving mother and grandmother passed beyond The Vale of Tears, Monday, May 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation 1 - 4 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Son, Mark Miller (Kutrenia); daughters, Cheryl Burleson, Debra Powell (Greg), Rosalind Miller; brother, Terry James Johnson; Sisters, Billie Fay Roberts, Brenda Johnson; 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren a host of nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
