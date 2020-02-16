|
Shirley Ann Ruth Johnson FORT WORTH--Shirley Ann Ruth Johnson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home with her husband and family beside her - her happiest place. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Downtown Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Pallbearers: Derek Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Justin Childress, Marnus Louw, Bryan Suter, Hank Carroll, Gordon Summers and Kenneth Bankston. Honorary Pallbearers: Royal Jesters of Fort Worth #32 and Moslah Shrine Patrol. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to the Moslah Shrine Temple of Fort Worth for the benefit of the Children's Hospitals or the First Street Mission of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Shirley was born Dec. 16, 1931, in Weslaco, Texas, to Charles and Cleata Mae Ruth. They lived in Olathe, Kan., until the passing of her father at age 9, which lead her mother to move she and her siblings to Texas. Shirley was a Golden Bear cheerleader at Edison High School in San Antonio, Texas, where she graduated in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Paul A. Johnson, on Sept. 14, 1951, and they made their home in Fort Worth. Shirley's greatest joy was being a wife and mother as family was very important to her. Family holidays and celebrations were always made special at the "Ranch," which she and Paul bought in 1979. No Ranch weekend was complete without checking cows and a meal around her 18 seat table. Shirley loved to play bridge (and was pretty darn good at it), member of Fort Worth Junior Woman's Club. Became a "50 year" member of Fort Worth Woman's Club Aquarius "70," enjoyed her work in the Historical Preservation and Trust Angel, volunteering at the emergency rooms at Harris and All Saint's hospitals. She always supported her husband in his civic organizations, the latest as Paul's "Lady" in the Masonic Shrine Temple in Fort Worth. Raised a Baptist, she was a member of Polytechnic United Methodist Church for over 20 years until she and Paul moved to the First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth. Shirley enjoyed several part-time jobs at the Dallas Furniture Market and sold credit cards to businesses when they were first introduced. This was fitting because no one could say no to Shirley Johnson - she was the definition of a Texas sweetheart. Dressed to the high-heel-hilt for most of her life, you could always find Shirley gleaming with class - and holding a glass of Dr Pepper for she would say, "water makes you rust." She said countless times, "I love my family." We will forever and always love you, too, our Darling, Mama, and GranGran. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her baby girl, Janna Louise (1960); and brothers, Charles Ruth Jr. and James Denning. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory, her husband of 68 years, Paul A. Johnson; son, John F. Johnson (Linda); daughter, Jeri Byrd (Ken); grandchildren, Derek Johnson (Emily), Zachary Johnson (Valerie), Melanie Childress (Justin), and Amy Louw (Marnus); great-grandchildren, Kimber, Colin, and Oliver Johnson, Elijah and Eva Childress, and Levi Louw; sister, Irene Glass (Ed) of Harlingen; many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of adorers and admirers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020