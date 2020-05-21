Shirley Ann Womack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Womack FORT WORTH -- Shirley Womack passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 noon, Friday, May 22, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Dirs. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation, Thursday, 3 pm to 5 pm at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: her children, Donald Roberts, Janie Williams, Ronald Roberts, Carla Roberts, Judy Womack and Angela Jacobs; brother, Willie Jones; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved