Shirley Ann Womack FORT WORTH -- Shirley Womack passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 noon, Friday, May 22, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Dirs. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation, Thursday, 3 pm to 5 pm at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: her children, Donald Roberts, Janie Williams, Ronald Roberts, Carla Roberts, Judy Womack and Angela Jacobs; brother, Willie Jones; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.