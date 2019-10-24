|
Shirley Breckenridge KELLER -- Shirley Breckenridge passed away on October 20, 2019 in Grapevine, Texas. SERVICE: A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held for family and friends on Sunday, November 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Keller Pointe, in the Double Springs Rm, 405 Rufe Snow Dr., Keller, Texas 76248. Shirley will be interned at the Dallas-Ft Worth National Cemetery in a private family service. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and colleague to all of those that knew and loved her. She was born on March 6, 1936 in Denver, CO to Bernice L. Goedde and Ward A. Bower. Shirley retired from the FAA, where she was a Computer Specialist, in 2001. SURVIVORS: Shirley is survived by her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Ellis Breckenridge; 3 daughters, Dana, Sharon and Julianne; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019