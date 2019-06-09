Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coker Funeral Home Inc
152 State Highway 148
Jacksboro, TX 76458
(940) 567-3778
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Diane Bryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Diane Bryan Obituary
Shirley Diane Bryan POOLVILLE--Shirley Diane Bryan, 64, of Poolville, Texas, went to join the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with her husband by her side in the peacefulness of their home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private memorial service at a later date. Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro, Texas, is handling arrangements. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Peggy Easley. SURVIVORS: Husband, James A. Bryan; brother, Charles R. Easley Jr. and wife, Tommie, of Baird, Texas; sisters, Sheila Burnett and husband, Terry, of Springtown, Texas, Sherri Thomas of Azle,Texas; many nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now