Shirley Diane Bryan POOLVILLE--Shirley Diane Bryan, 64, of Poolville, Texas, went to join the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with her husband by her side in the peacefulness of their home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private memorial service at a later date. Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro, Texas, is handling arrangements. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Peggy Easley. SURVIVORS: Husband, James A. Bryan; brother, Charles R. Easley Jr. and wife, Tommie, of Baird, Texas; sisters, Sheila Burnett and husband, Terry, of Springtown, Texas, Sherri Thomas of Azle,Texas; many nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019