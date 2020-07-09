Shirley Elaine Cole CARROLLTON-- Shirley Elaine Cole, 85, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Carrollton. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the Arlington Master Chorale or the Alzheimer's Association
. Shirley was born on November 7, 1934 in Port Arthur, Texas to Sylester Coplen Tibbit and Eddith Elizabeth Covington Tibbit. She worked as a Principal and teacher for the AISD since 1956. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill E. Cole. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Carole Cole Hagler, Caron Jean Cole Voss and husband, Todd; brother, James Floyd Tibbit; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 step-grandchildren.