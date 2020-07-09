1/1
Shirley Elaine Cole
Shirley Elaine Cole CARROLLTON-- Shirley Elaine Cole, 85, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Carrollton. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the Arlington Master Chorale or the Alzheimer's Association. Shirley was born on November 7, 1934 in Port Arthur, Texas to Sylester Coplen Tibbit and Eddith Elizabeth Covington Tibbit. She worked as a Principal and teacher for the AISD since 1956. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill E. Cole. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Carole Cole Hagler, Caron Jean Cole Voss and husband, Todd; brother, James Floyd Tibbit; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 step-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 9, 2020.
