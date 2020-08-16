1/1
Shirley Ellen Lemley White
Shirley Ellen Lemley White ARLINGTON -- Shirley Ellen Lemley White went to her heavenly home surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Shirley was born in 1941 to Artie Walker and Lillie Pearl Lemley in Graford, Texas where she lived until she married George B. "Sonny" White on June 8, 1957. They shared a happy life for 60 years, living in Mineral Wells and Fort Worth before moving to Arlington in 1967. She was a homemaker and provided in-home day care for numerous children and then worked as the office manager for Sonny & Sons Electrical Contractors for several years. Shirley was preceded in death by husband Sonny and son David. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Chaney and husband, John; daughter-in-law, Mia White (wife of son, David); and son, Craig White and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Jennifer Parker and husband, Joe; Jagen Chaney and wife, Heather; Blake White and wife, Courtney; Drew White and wife, Sarah; Austin White; Michael Ramirez and wife, Amanda; AJ Ramirez and wife, Kayla; Josh Ramirez and wife, Alexandra; 13 precious great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
