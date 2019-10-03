Home

Shirley Fowkes


1943 - 2019
Shirley Fowkes Obituary
Shirley Fowkes FORT WORTH -- Shirley Fowkes, 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6300 Crawford Ln, Forest Hill. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Blessing Funeral Home, Mansfield. Forest Hill News Editor, community and church volunteer, beloved matriarch. SURVIVORS: Daughters: Ginny von Bose (Jared), Suzy Adams (Paul), Mandie McMurdie (Bryan), Melinda Najera (Danny), and Missy Saunders (John), brother: Gary Maserang (Romanda), 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019
