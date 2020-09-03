Shirley Gayle Sundberg
August 30, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Shirley Gayle Sundberg, age 85, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday August 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Shirley is survived by her husband Ray, and their three children, Karen and husband Jason; Marcia; Kevin and his wife Amy and two grandchildren Harrison and Will.
She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to parents Bryan Roach and Johnnye Mae Lee. She lived her whole life in Fort Worth and graduated from R.L.Paschal High School.
Shirley had a great love for teaching and caring for preschool children. She served on staff at University Baptist Church for many years. Numerous children that she taught over the years still remember her fondly.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Friday, September 4th at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth. The Graveside Service will be held at 12 pm Saturday, September 5th at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth.
The Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, September 5th at University Baptist Church, 2720 Wabash Ave., Fort Worth, with Jason Whitt officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shirley's life.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to University Baptist Church, Fort Worth in her name for Preschool Ministries. Donations can be made on the church website, https://ubcfortworth.org/giving/