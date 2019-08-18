|
Shirley Hall McDaniel FORT WORTH--Shirley Hall McDaniel, 97, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd at University Christian Church. MEMORIALS: University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, or a . Shirley Hall McDaniel was born in Waxahachie Dec. 25, 1921, to C.M. and Wanda Hall. Her family moved to Dallas where Shirley attended schools in Highland Park. In 1937 they moved to Corpus Christi where she graduated. She received a degree from TCU in 1943 and moved home to Corpus to work as a civil employee at the naval air station. Missing her TCU friends, she returned to Fort Worth and worked for a short period for an advertising agency. A mutual friend introduced her to Victor H. "Mac" McDaniel, and they were married from October, 1946 until his death in 2010. They were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley was a longtime member of University Christian Church starting from her TCU days. She was active in TCU Women's Exes as well as the 62 Club of the Woman's Club, TCU QuinQ Club, Friends of the TCU Library and the English Speaking Union. She and Mac were longtime members of Ridglea Country Club and enjoyed traveling abroad, especially to Scotland and England. The family would like to thank the staff of Bethesda Memory Care and Encompass hospice team for their loving care of Shirley who made them all laugh. Also thank you to Amy Meyers, her longtime home caregiver. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Doris H. Pittman; and granddaughter, Colby Elizabeth McDaniel. SURVIVORS: Children, Scott McDaniel (Anita), Alan McDaniel (Alice) and Sally McCoy; grandchildren, John McDaniel (Kimberly), Thomas McDaniel (Natalie), Lora McDaniel and fiance, Randy Taylor, Taylor McDaniel, Justin Akers (Nicole) and Erin Drucker (Jon); nephew, Trey Pittman; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019