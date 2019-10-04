|
Shirley James Estill FORT WORTH -- Shirley James Estill, "Mom" and "Granny Bob" to the family that loves her, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Travis Ave. Baptist Church, with a lunch for the family to follow at 12:30. Open visitation on Sunday at Greenwood. Shirley was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Scranton, Pa., the second of four daughters, to Alan James and Mildred Janes James. After attending business school she married Robert "Bob" Everett Estill, Jr. on Jan. 25, 1958, in Village Green, Pa. They moved to Fort Worth and were married for 58 years before Bob's death in 2016, and set an example of a strong Christian marriage to all who knew them. She was mother to three children; Robert "Rob" Everett Estill, III and wife, Kim, both deceased; Brent Alan Estill and wife, Suzy, and Leigh Ann Diaz and husband, Mike. She was an inspiration to her 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all whom consider themselves "her favorite". She was known for her famous chocolate cake, lemonade tea and chicken spaghetti served at countless family dinners, often followed by an energetic game of baseball in the front yard. Shirley was known as a dedicated "prayer warrior". She prayed daily for her family, including their future mates, and her bibles are filled with notes that include specific scriptures lifted up during particular trials that impacted those she loved. Shirley's passions were her faith, her family, Thursday lunches with her longtime friends, her irises, Friday night Dominos, and her adventures with caretaker-turned-friend, Jackie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019