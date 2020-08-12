Shirley Jean Mackenzie FORT WORTH--The founder and motivator of Fort Worth's "Music Fest" and former Schola Cantorum singer, "SJ" Mackenzie died at home with her family, Saturday, following surgical complications. And Fort Worth lost a quiet, but effective champion for those in need. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Arlington Heights Christian, Rev. Mike Fielding officiating. Often called "Fort Worth's Singing, Songwriting Therapist," Shirley Jean Douglas Mackenzie began her career of psychotherapy at the Child Study Center in 1972 before moving on to her private practice when she became a mom. Her credentials include LCSW, BCD. At one time she was active in Transactional Analysis training and credentialing and National Association of Social Work. Born in Little Rock, Ark., 1939, she spent her youth in New Jersey, studied and received her BA in Organ at MacMurray College, Jacksonville, Ill., and then earned her MSSW from Columbia University in New York. She and then husband, John Mackenzie, M.D., moved to Fort Worth with the Air Force in 1971. Here they made their home and adopted two children, John Eric Mackenzie and Laura Jean Mackenzie Robertson, through Edna Gladney. SJ has written a moving story about becoming their mom in her near completed memoir, "Little Tree and Me." Once grandchildren came along, she trekked to ball games and musicals, color guard, etc whatever they were doing. A "Friend of Bill W." and "Anne S" for years, many have said how much she helped them and she would only say, "as I have been helped." Music and helping people, helping people through music had become a passion in her practice and throughout the Fort Worth community. After years singing with Schola Cantorum, SJ cut a CD, "Deep in My Soul," of spiritual/folk music she wrote and performed. And then when she spotted a need, she got involved, such as, joining other singers lifting voices in song to promote the annual Blood Drive at Hulen Mall; providing music therapy for special needs kids at the Jo Kelly school, as a volunteer; toting her guitar, drums, tambourines she also volunteered, reached out and touched, musically, autistic children at a west Fort Worth school; seniors at James L. West's Alzheimer's facility needed players for music to provide their individual play lists. SJ whipped into gear and spawned a couple of successful "Music Fest" events, raising money for the IPOD's. Most recently she has been pianist for Arlington Heights Christian Church. Preceding SJ in death were her parents, Lucille and Lowell Douglas; and her sister, Gail, all of New Jersey; and her brother, Harvey "Doug" Douglas of Anderson, S.C. SURVIVORS: Her son, Eric Mackenzie; daughter, Laura Jean Mackenzie Robertson; grandsons, Alex Mackenzie and Hayden Robertson and Jordan Catahan; and granddaughters, Allison Mackenzie and Adrianna McClain. SJ is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Mackenzie; sister-in-law, Jeanine Smigielsky Douglas; and 35-year partner, Carmen Goldthwaite.