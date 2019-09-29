|
Shirley Kay Burns BEDFORD--Shirley Kay Burns, 79, born in Omaha, Neb., to Ken McAlpine and Minnie Loesch, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Shady Grove Fundamental Baptist Church, 1119 W Shady Grove Road, Irving, Texas. Preceded in death by husband, Don Burns; son, Steve Burns; grandaughter, Heather Reil; and sister, Kris Nation. SURVIVORS: Children, Don and Ron Burns, Melinda Reil; grandchildren, Brittany, Preston and Brandon; great-grandchild, Bradley; siblings, Bev Reynolds, Barb Johnson and Ken McAlpine; and many other family members who loved and adored her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019