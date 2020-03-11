Home

Shirley L. Maher DECATUR--Shirley L. Maher passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 75 at her home in Decatur, Texas. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Laurel Land Memorial Park Chime Chapel, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76134. Graveside service: McGuire Cemetery in Noble, Okla., for family and friends. Shirley was born in Enid, Ok;a., on Sept. 18, 1944, and adopted by her parents, Doc and Minnie DeWitt of Noble, Okla. She was a member of the Noble Baptist Church. Shirley worked as an executive secretary for Conoco Oil in Oklahoma City, Okla., and was one of the first women to log wells in the state of Oklahoma. She moved to Fort Worth, Texas, and retired as a secretary for GM Enterprises in Kennedale, Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Paul Maher; children, Glenn Landers, Karla Stewart, and Austin Landers; grandchildren, Jason Whitfill, Roy Landers, Chad Landers, Talisa Landers, Stephanie Stewart, Kyle Stewart, David Landers and Cody Landers; and great-grandchildren, Landon and Chloe Davis; special children, Deanna Keller, Richard and Tammy Cheek, Scott and Larisa Cheek, Glenn and Sheryl Morales, Joe Collins, Kenny and Carla Davis, David Lukenbill, Austin Hill, Stacey Young and David Wheeler.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
