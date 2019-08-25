Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Smithfield United Methodist Church
6701 Smithfield Rd
North Richland Hills, TX
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Smithfield United Methodist Church
6701 Smithfield Rd
North Richland Hills, TX
Shirley Louise Newman


1935 - 2019
Shirley Louise Newman NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Shirley Louise Brown Newman, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a courageous 12-year journey with Alzheimer's. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday at Smithfield United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment follows in Smithfield Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Smithfield United Methodist Church or . SURVIVORS: Husband, James Harold Newman; children, Cindy Clines, Joanne MacPherson, Jimmy Newman; sister, Kay Alread; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
