Shirley May Greenberg Schuster
December 9, 1928 - September 26, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Shirley May Greenberg Schuster ended her courageous fight with Alzheimer's Disease Saturday morning, September 26, 2020. Mrs. Schuster was 91.
SERVICE: Shirley was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon next to her husband, Milton in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, Congregation Ahavath Sholom or your favorite pet charity, in her memory, is suggested.
Born in Denver, Colorado on December 9, 1928, Shirley was the daughter of Roy Cecil and Leigh Ida Cohn Greenberg. She lived in memory care for the last three years of her life and retained some of her wit, humor and personality almost to the end.
Shirley began her fifty-year teaching career at the Dan Danziger Jewish Community Center with Lil Goildman in the Lullaby class and pre-school classes at Congregation Ahavath Shalom. Her first job with the FWISD was as an assistant teacher at Southwest High School and after earning her teaching certificate taught American History and the first American Cultural Thought (ACT) class in Ft. Worth. Shirley attended TCU while working and received a Master's Degree, graduating second in her class in 1969. She finished her FWISD career at Arlington Heights High School where she taught Advanced Placement American History and also served as a resource specialist. During many summers Shirley met with other educators at Trinity University in San Antonio to review research essays by prospective college freshman for advanced placement in U.S. History.
Fearing boredom, Shirley went to work for Tarrant County College, again teaching American History. She retired for good in 2014. She always felt if one student in each class learned something then her efforts were successful. She received many awards including: FWISD Certificate of Distinction for Contributions to Excellence in Teaching/Computer Learning and Information Processing Program 1987, FWISD and TCU Certificate of Distinction for Contributions to Excellence in Teaching/Advanced Placement Program 1988-1989 and National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars Teacher Award 1995.
Shirley was a kind, caring and generous woman who loved animals. She owned many dogs since she got married including shelter pets up through her current companion. She enjoyed sight-seeing tours here and abroad, being a world traveler. Shirley will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
SURVIVORS: Shirley is survived by her children, Jamie Schuster Caroland and her husband, Ken, Sydney Schuster and Kurt Schuster.