Shirley Perry Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Perry Brooks HALTOM CITY--Shirley Perry Brooks, 81, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Haltom Road Baptist Church, 3313 Haltom Road, Pastor Jordan Osborn officiating. Due to Covid-19, there will be no scheduled visitation. Private Burial: Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. We welcome you to join the family in wearing pink. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County. 5740 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76117-6005. Shirley was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Chaplin, Ky. She married Bill Brooks in 1959 and moved to Texas in 1963. She was an active and beloved member of HRBC for over 50 years. Throughout Shirley's life, she poured herself into her family and friends, showing love and care to all she knew. Shirley was a 29-year breast cancer survivor, and it was a tradition for the girls in the family to participate in the local Race for the Cure each April. She and Bill volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was a past volunteer at North Hills Hospital. SURVIVORS: Shirley is survived by husband, Bill; daughters, Natalie White and husband, Randy, Annette Osborn and late husband, Robert, Jamie DeArman and husband, Craig, Stephanie Caldwell and husband, Terry; grandchildren, Brooke Teel, Jenny Flanagan and husband, James, Jordan Osborn and wife, Megan, Brittany, Emily and Will DeArman, Hannah McMichael and husband, John, Alisha Winters and husband, Danny; great-grandchildren, Harley and Hayden Teel, Clayton and Clark Flanagan, Sam and Joe Osborn, Tyler and Tenley Winters; and other beloved family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved