Shirley Perry Brooks HALTOM CITY--Shirley Perry Brooks, 81, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Haltom Road Baptist Church, 3313 Haltom Road, Pastor Jordan Osborn officiating. Due to Covid-19, there will be no scheduled visitation. Private Burial: Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. We welcome you to join the family in wearing pink. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County. 5740 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76117-6005. Shirley was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Chaplin, Ky. She married Bill Brooks in 1959 and moved to Texas in 1963. She was an active and beloved member of HRBC for over 50 years. Throughout Shirley's life, she poured herself into her family and friends, showing love and care to all she knew. Shirley was a 29-year breast cancer survivor, and it was a tradition for the girls in the family to participate in the local Race for the Cure each April. She and Bill volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was a past volunteer at North Hills Hospital. SURVIVORS: Shirley is survived by husband, Bill; daughters, Natalie White and husband, Randy, Annette Osborn and late husband, Robert, Jamie DeArman and husband, Craig, Stephanie Caldwell and husband, Terry; grandchildren, Brooke Teel, Jenny Flanagan and husband, James, Jordan Osborn and wife, Megan, Brittany, Emily and Will DeArman, Hannah McMichael and husband, John, Alisha Winters and husband, Danny; great-grandchildren, Harley and Hayden Teel, Clayton and Clark Flanagan, Sam and Joe Osborn, Tyler and Tenley Winters; and other beloved family and friends.