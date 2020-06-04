Shirley Savage Odom ARLINGTON -- Shirley Savage Odom passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Dallas at the age of 85. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Mission Arlington. Shirley was born on February 25, 1935 in Daytona Beach, Fla. to Troy Savage and Toma Kratz. She was raised in Hodges, Ala. and graduated from Hackleburg High School. Shirley achieved her nursing degree from the University of Alabama in 1956 and married Mack Wilson Odom later that year. They moved to Arlington, Texas in 1963 and joined First Baptist Church of Arlington. The family was active in all facets of church life. Shirley became a school nurse with the AISD in 1976 and after 15 years of service retired to pursue her many passions including golf, bridge and gardening. She and Mack loved the outdoors; they traveled extensively visiting numerous National Parks throughout North America. She was a longtime volunteer nurse at Mission Arlington. Later in life she was a faithful and vigorous participant in senior aerobics at her church. She was a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Mack. SURVIVORS: Son, Michael Wilson Odom and wife, Beatriz; daughter, Lesa Odom Luttrell; brother-in-law, Raymond Odom and wife, Paula; grandchildren, Carley, Christopher and Mack Edward; and great-grandchildren, Cameron and Bailee.