Shirley Wirsing ALVARADO--Shirley Wirsing, 79, of Alvarado passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday in Granbury City Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Shirley loved horses, dogs and God. Horses were a big part of her life, and she competed in competition reigning. SURVIVORS: Husband of 39 years, Jerry Wirsing; daughter, Vicki Nelson; cousin, Linda Hill; and numerous close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019