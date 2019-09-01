Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 295-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Wirsing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Wirsing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Wirsing Obituary
Shirley Wirsing ALVARADO--Shirley Wirsing, 79, of Alvarado passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday in Granbury City Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Shirley loved horses, dogs and God. Horses were a big part of her life, and she competed in competition reigning. SURVIVORS: Husband of 39 years, Jerry Wirsing; daughter, Vicki Nelson; cousin, Linda Hill; and numerous close friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now