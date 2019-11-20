|
Shujaat "Shuji" Ali Khan FORT WORTH--With sadness, the Khan family of Fort Worth announces the peaceful passing of Shujaat "Shuji" Ali Khan, 77, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. SERVICE: Following a private burial, the family invites friends to celebrate Shuji's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at their home in Fort Worth. The family is very grateful for the love and care provided to Shuji and to them by many wonderful caregivers and friends. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor Shuji's memory, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association at American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, https://www.diabetes.org/donate. Born in Skardu, Pakistan, on Nov. 22, 1941, Shuji was a committed husband, proud father, hardworking doctor, dedicated golfer, enthusiastic investor, passionate TCU Frogs fan, and avid traveler. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Elaine. Also missing him are his children, Shireen (and John), Asif (and Anneclaire), Zareen and Immy (and Lauren); his grandchildren, William, Alexander, Charlotte, Kellen, Leonie, Campbell and Whitman; along with his extended family, brothers, Nisar Khan and Sikandar Hayat; many cherished nieces and nephews; and a circle of beloved, lifelong friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019