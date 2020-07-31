Sidney Neal Eaton MANSFIELD -- Sidney Neal Eaton, 92, of Mansfield Texas passed away on July 27, 2020. He was Born on July 22, 1928 In Mullin Texas FUNERAL SERVICE: 10 am August 3, 2020 at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 9 am to 10 am hour prior to service. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Neal is Preceded by his wife of 65 years, Laura Nell Bush; son, Thomas Earl Eaton; and parents, Earl Houston Eaton and Naomi Biggs Eaton. SURVIVORS: He is survived by daughter, Sharon Ann Eaton Sandoval, Alvarado Texas, and son Timothy Neal Eaton, Mansfield Texas. Six grandchildren; and fifteen Great Grand Children.