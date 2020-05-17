Soila Reyna Garza
Soila Reyna Garza WATAUGA--Soila Reyna Garza, 80, of Watauga passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, followed by visitation until 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Monday in Bourland Cemetery. Regretfully, services will be by invitation only. Soila was preceded in death by her husband, Isidoro Garza Sr.; daughters, Belinda, June and Jane; and grandson, Matthew Garza. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Isidoro Jr., Richard, Moses, John, Reuben, Roxanne, Melissa and their spouses; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers; sister; and numerous other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Burial
10:00 AM
Bourland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
8175149100
