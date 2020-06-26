Somi Kim FORT WORTH--Somi Kim, 33, born in Monterey, CA passed suddenly on May 31, 2020 in Ft Worth. SERVICE: There will be a Celebration of Life open to everyone, Friday June 26 at Terry Black's BBQ from 6 to 9 p.m. Somi never met a stranger. Her adoration for her friends and family was limitless. We will miss her radiating smile, contagious laugh and endless shenanigans. We all have a very special place in our hearts for our Somi. She is preceded in death by her mother, Myong Kim. SURVIVORS: her father, Yong Kim; step father, Yong Ki Kim; and many extended family and close friends who loved her dearly. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 26, 2020.