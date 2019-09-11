|
Sonia Iris Martinez FORT WORTH--Sonia Iris Martinez, 73, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Sonia was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and raised in Manhattan, N.Y. She moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she met her husband, Raul Martinez, and married on March 27, 1970, where they raised their children. She worked for the Fort Worth Independent School District for 35 years and retired in 2010. Sonia was involved in many organizations, including the Latin American Club of Carswell, the United Hispanic Council, Conference on the Education of Hispanics, Fort Worth and Texas Association of Bilingual Education, and the MACE-Mexican American College Education Fund, Inc., as well as many more organizations that she loved. Sonia was loved by many and touched everybody she met. She was known for her big heart, warm hospitality and lively parties. She held dear to her heart all the friendships she made throughout the years. She will forever be missed, but never forgotten. Sonia was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Lydia Ramos; sister, Alma Martinez; and son, Anthony Pelaez. SURVIVORS: Devoted husband, Raul Martinez; daughter, Alma Gutierrez and husband, James and children, Diana Castaneda, Jessica and Joshua Gutierrez; daughter, Melinda Martinez and husband, Jose and children Joey, John, Joshua and Jonathan Chavez; daughter, Belinda Theobald and her children, Alex and Andrew Villacis and Chloe Theobald and her late son, Anthony Pelaez and wife, Traci and children, Chris Markey, Allyson Jennings and Christina Collinsworth; and many great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019