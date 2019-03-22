S.R. "Buddy" Kubiak GRANBURY -- S.R. "Buddy" Kubiak passed away March 12, 2019 got his Grand Slam today, finally winning a hand of cards without too much cheating. As this was a once in a lifetime event, he moved on to his new everlasting life. SERVICE: will be March 23 at 11 a.m. Christ the King & All Saints Anglican Church, 3290 Lackland Rd, Fort Worth, 76116. Please wear any Rangers gear. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Rangers Youth Baseball Miracle League (https://texasrangers.com/donate). Buddy was the youngest child of Mike and Julia "Lula" Kubiak. Buddy started working in the automobile industry immediately after the Korean War. He spent over 50 years in Oklahoma City and Norman Okla. and ended his automotive career in Arlington. After retirement, Buddy worked for 18 years with the Texas Rangers in sales. He delighted in speaking to everyone and would guarantee that your time at the Ballpark would be the sunniest and best ever experience, but if for any reason it wasn't, his name was "Rosemary". SURVIVORS: Buddy leaves behind his wife Becky; his children Dennis Kubiak, Cheryl Kersetter, David Hegranes (wife, Sharon), Carla Martin (husband, Josh), Nick Dalgaard (wife, Bitten), Paula Beckerman (husband, Mark), Andrew McQuade (wife, Viridiana); daughter-niece, Kris Jollota (husband, Don) and brother-nephew, Alan Greene (wife, Sharon). His beloved grandkids, Tosha, Savanah, Sammy, Spencer, Harlee, Stone, Tori, Ariel, Lexi, Topher, Lindsey, Gwen, Bethie, Sergio, Nicklas, Rebecca, Dylan, Tanner, Hannah, Alyssa, Chloe, James and Erin. His greatest joy of joys his great grandkids Ella, Tate, Nevaeh, Kevin, Zia, Silas, Cayden, Piper, Xander, Eden, Jewel, Jacqueline, Shane, Alyssa, Hayden, Renleigh and Camden. For the complete obituary, https://www.lonestarcremation.com/obituaries/

