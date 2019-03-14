Stan Howard ARLINGTON -- Stan Howard, 79, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Trinity Baptist Church, 2001 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie. Interment: Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Stan Howard was born January 26, 1940, in Temple, Texas to Alvin Howard and Geneva Davis. He graduated from Temple High School in 1958 where he played football and was on a Temple baseball league. He and Mary Lou Reed were married on July 10, 1958, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple, Texas. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2018. He served as Parts Manager in various General Motors dealerships in the DFW Metroplex; he also umpired softball for the city of Arlington. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Arlington from 1959 2004 where he served in the bus ministry, as a deacon, and as a Sunday school teacher; he also coached the men's softball team. Stan and Lou joined Trinity Baptist Church in Grand Prairie, Texas, in September 2004, where he served as usher and treasurer. SURVIVORS: his wife, Lou Howard of Arlington, Texas; daughter, Stacy Howard of Arlington, Texas; sister, Sherry Mikulastia of Temple, Texas; sister-in-law, Ethelyn Howard, wife of deceased brother, Arthur Howard, of San Angelo, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.



