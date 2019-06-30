Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Walczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Walczak Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stan Walczak Jr. Obituary
Stan Walczak Jr. ALEDO--Stan Walczak Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . Stan was born Feb. 10, 1951, raised in South Bend, Ind., and moved to Fort Worth in his early 20s. After working for materials testing laboratories for several years, he partnered in opening Ellerbee-Walczak, Inc. in 1990, which has grown to 25 employees. He enjoyed cooking, boating, gardening and numerous outdoor activities. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Joan Walczak of South Bend, Ind. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jill; son, Brent and wife, Melissa; grandsons, Brendan and Chase of Abilene; son, Stan III and wife, Jocelyyn, of Aledo; and sister, Maureen and husband, Mark, of Charlotte, N.C.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More