|
|
Stan Walczak Jr. ALEDO--Stan Walczak Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . Stan was born Feb. 10, 1951, raised in South Bend, Ind., and moved to Fort Worth in his early 20s. After working for materials testing laboratories for several years, he partnered in opening Ellerbee-Walczak, Inc. in 1990, which has grown to 25 employees. He enjoyed cooking, boating, gardening and numerous outdoor activities. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Joan Walczak of South Bend, Ind. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jill; son, Brent and wife, Melissa; grandsons, Brendan and Chase of Abilene; son, Stan III and wife, Jocelyyn, of Aledo; and sister, Maureen and husband, Mark, of Charlotte, N.C.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019