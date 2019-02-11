|
Stanford Ellis Fewell AZLE--Stanford Ellis Fewell, 86, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Creek Baptist Church. Interment: Azleland Cemetery in Reno. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: "Roll Call," c/o Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 N. Normandale, Fort Worth, TX 76116. Mr. Fewell served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He had lived in the Azle area since 1982. Mr. Fewell was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, in 2014; son, Dennis; his parents, Thomas and Effie Fewell; and a brother, Joe. SURVIVORS: His children, Elaine Stokes, Jolinda Martinez (Butch), Mike Rasco (Shirley), Tracy Fewell Wendler (Mark); daughter-in-law, Trisha Fewell; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2019