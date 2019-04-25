Home

Stanford Larue Parker FORT WORTH -- Mr. Stanford Larue Parker, 62, traded the sorrows of this world for the joys in glory, on April 18, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger Street. You may visit Mr. Parker from Noon to 7 p.m., Thursday, in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Burial: Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are: his beloved siblings, Regina Davis, Beverly Reliford and Jeffrey Lynn Parker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019
