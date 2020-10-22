1/1
Stanislav Shapoval
1998 - 2020
Stanislav Shapoval
July 29, 1998 - October 20, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - On October 20th 2020, Stanislav (Stas) Shapoval was called home to heaven.
He is survived by his mother Veronika Shapoval, sister Lyudmila Shapoval, grandmothers Larisa Turner and Lyudmila Shapoval, uncle Alex Turner and his aunt and small cousins. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed many things in life. A birdwatcher, a fisherman, and an animal lover, Stas had a big, loving heart.
A celebration of life will be held in Istanbul, Turkey at noon on October 22nd, 2020.
Stas, you will always be loved, remembered and missed.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Istanbul
