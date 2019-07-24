Stanley Allen Dixon DALLAS-Stanley Allen Dixon died Sunday, June 21, 2019, due to complications from surgery. He was surrounded by his family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth, 800 W. 5th St., Fort Worth, Texas. Private interment will be at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made in his name to aopa.org/donation/oneclickmemorial keycode: R1912XSS to fund scholarships for those learning to fly; Wesley Monumental Methodist Church, Savannah, Ga.; First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth Foundation. HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Forrest Capps, Troy Cox, Dexter Davis, Blake Dobbins, Scott Evans, Stratton Gillis, Lor Izzard, J.L. Kinley, Robert Martin and Chris Ringel. A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, friend and aviation enthusiast, Stan was born Sept. 18, 1955, in Tulsa, Okla., to Patricia and Don Dixon. He grew up in Houston, Texas, where he met many lifelong friends he has to this day. Stan was an Aggie and earned his BS in Engineering from Texas A&M in 1979. At Cessna Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kan., he met the love of his life, Sandi Compton Scheer. They were married Sept. 26, 1981, at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, and moved shortly thereafter to Arlington, Texas. From Cessna Aircraft Company to SimuFlite Training Intl to Galaxy Aerospace, which was later acquired by Gulfstream Aerospace, Stan spent his career in the industry he loved, aviation. Through managing the G150 and G280 program launches, his work took him to Israel, China, France, India and many locations in between. He traveled to Tel Aviv, Israel, with co-workers, Lor Izzard and Scott Evans, once a month for 15-plus years and where he still has many friends and associates. Stan was a proud Texan and Zuni. He loved Texas music, barbecue and Lone Star beer, flying his Beech Bonanza, driving his tractor, water skiing and time on the Evinrude, and, like any good engineer, problem solving. Stan never asked a question he didn't know the answer to. He dearly loved his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all 16 great-nieces and nephews. Stan was preceded in death by his mother; father; and brother-in-law, Darin Compton. SURVIVORS: His wife, Sandi of Santo, Texas; son, Regan and wife, Lacie, of Grapevine, Texas; daughter, Audrey of Dallas, Texas. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Hayes and Whitt Dixon. He is also survived by sisters, Martha Saikowski and husband, Ron, of The Woodlands, Texas, and Suzanne Dixon of Terrell, Texas; sisters-in-law, Vicki Turner and husband, Stacy, of Wichita, Kan., Kim Uppendahl and husband, Bruce, of Cheney, Kan., Jana Howell and husband, Steve, of Cheney, Kan.; nieces and nephews, Seth Turner and wife, Jackie, Aaron Turner and wife, Sheena, Alyson Voth and husband, Matt, Locke Uppendahl and wife, Martha, Britni Coggins and husband, Kyle, Kaitlynn Howell, Kramer Howell, Kayla Smith and husband, Nick, Garrett Compton, Natalie Goertz and husband, Roger, Emery Kitchens and husband, Brent, Denise Marchacos and husband, Adam.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019