|
|
Stanley Arthur "Buster" Brown FORT WORTH--Stanley Arthur Brown, "Buster," 61, passed away in his home Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sagamore Baptist Church, 2301 Dottie Lynn Pkwy, Fort Worth, Texas. Buster worked as a mechanic in Fort Worth for over 30 years and was heavily involved with his church and Raceway Ministries. SURVIVORS: Buster is survived by his children and their significant others, Jeanetta/Mitchell Chow, Margaret/Matt Rowe, and Stanley/Leticia Brown Jr.; his grandchild, Madeline Brown; sister, Cathy Harston; sister and brother-in-law, Betty/Cortney Butcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2019