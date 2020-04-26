|
Stanley "Stan" Claud Wright LAKE WORTH--Stanley "Stan" Claud Wright a father, son, brother, husband, and honorable veteran of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Stan was born February 11, 1953. He was a hard-headed and ornery man; he also had the biggest heart of anyone you could ever meet. Stan never met a stranger that he couldn't turn into a friend and there was no length to which he wouldn't go to help someone in need. He always had a grand story for every occasion which was only surpassed by his grand ideas. Stan will forever live in our hearts and memories. SURVIVORS: Stan is survived by his wife, Sue; mother, Anne; father, Joe Dean; brother, Bruce; daughter, Angela; and sons, Stanley and Nicholas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020