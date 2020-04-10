Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Heiskell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Heiskell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Heiskell Obituary
S. Dale Heiskell FORT WORTH -- Stanley Dale Heiskell, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at his home in Fort Worth. SERVICE: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the family has chosen to do a private memorial service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial is made to TCU Baseball Restricted (TCU Box 297140 Fort Worth, Texas 76129) or to the . Dale grew up in Dalhart, Texas and received his BS from TCU in 1960. If you knew Dale, you loved him! He was the kindest man to all people; often you could not leave a restaurant (usually Paris Coffee Shop) without him making a new friend. He kept up with hundreds of people and never forgot a birthday.He knew the roads of Texas like no one else, cheered for his TCU Horned Frogs like it was his job, could win any card game, and most importantly "he loved his family well." Dale loved his job of 52 years with Pritchard & Abbott retiring in his 80th year of life! He spent 20 years competing in BBQ cook-offs with his late brother, Leland; establishing Texas Brother's Barbeque. His kind smile and loyal heart is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ella Heiskell; and siblings, Patricia Burling and Leland Heiskell. SURVIVORS: His wife, Mary Lou Heiskell; son, Richard Heiskell; daughters, Lauren Patterson and her husband, Vance, Dana Martin; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gerald Burling; sister-in-law, Judy Heiskell; and many other family and friends. Dale is now playing some good ol' Texas hold'em with our good Lord Jesus.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -