|
|
S. Dale Heiskell FORT WORTH -- Stanley Dale Heiskell, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at his home in Fort Worth. SERVICE: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the family has chosen to do a private memorial service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial is made to TCU Baseball Restricted (TCU Box 297140 Fort Worth, Texas 76129) or to the . Dale grew up in Dalhart, Texas and received his BS from TCU in 1960. If you knew Dale, you loved him! He was the kindest man to all people; often you could not leave a restaurant (usually Paris Coffee Shop) without him making a new friend. He kept up with hundreds of people and never forgot a birthday.He knew the roads of Texas like no one else, cheered for his TCU Horned Frogs like it was his job, could win any card game, and most importantly "he loved his family well." Dale loved his job of 52 years with Pritchard & Abbott retiring in his 80th year of life! He spent 20 years competing in BBQ cook-offs with his late brother, Leland; establishing Texas Brother's Barbeque. His kind smile and loyal heart is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ella Heiskell; and siblings, Patricia Burling and Leland Heiskell. SURVIVORS: His wife, Mary Lou Heiskell; son, Richard Heiskell; daughters, Lauren Patterson and her husband, Vance, Dana Martin; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gerald Burling; sister-in-law, Judy Heiskell; and many other family and friends. Dale is now playing some good ol' Texas hold'em with our good Lord Jesus.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2020