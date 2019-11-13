|
Stanley "Stan" Paul Graham DENISON--Stanley "Stan" Paul Graham, 71, of Denison, Texas, was born Jan. 3, 1948, in Long Beach, Calif., and died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at a Tulsa, Okla., care faciltiy following a two-year battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel, 500 E. Third St., Portales, N.M. Burial follows in the Portales Cemetery. Stan was employed for 25 years by the Motorola corporation in Fort Worth where he was the maintenance manger. He was married to Donna Eminger in Albuquerque, N.M., on June 15, 1968. After several years away from the area, they moved to Denison in 2014. Stan was preceded in death by both of his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by Donna, his wife of more than 51 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon Paul and Amy Graham of North Richland Hills, Texas; grandchildren, Aiden and Kaelyn Graham; his brother, Larry (Donna) Graham of Joplin, Mo.; nephew, Larry Paul (Kim) Graham and family of Fayetteville, N.C.; and niece, Andrea (Jim) Gaither and family of Joplin, Mo. WHEELER MORTUARY Portales, N.M., 575-356-4455
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019