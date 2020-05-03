Stanley Ray Riggs
Stanley Ray Riggs HUGHES SPRINGS--Stanley Ray Riggs, 76, of Arlington, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private graveside service was Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Union Hill Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brother, Rueben O. "Jack" Glaze Jr. and sister-in-law, Roslyn Glaze; and niece, Hannah Rodriguez.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
REEDER-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES - HUGHES SPRINGS
1213 Hanes Blvd. South
Hughes Springs, TX 75656
903-639-2585
