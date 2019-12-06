|
|
Stanley Wayne Standridge Sr. FORT WORTH-Stanley Wayne Standridge Sr., a dearly loved husband, father, grand daddy, brother in law, uncle and friend 79 passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, at First United Methodist Church, 521 W Pipeline Rd., Hurst, 76053 MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent in Stan's name to First United Methodist Church Children's Ministry or the Stephen's Ministry. Stan was born on October 9, 1940 to Armel and Evelyn Standridge in Temple, Texas. At the age of 1 he and his family moved to Fort Worth. He attended Rosemont Junior High where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. He graduated from Paschal High School where he excelled in football and baseball. After high school, Stan attended Texas A&M on a baseball scholarship, Sam Houston State on a baseball scholarship and UTA. Stan married his high-school sweetheart Beverly Jean Hunter whom he loved and adored for 58 years. Together they raised three children Stan Jr., Scott and Shellye. Stan loved sports and was an avid golfer. He coached his children's little league football, basketball, baseball and softball teams. Stan enjoyed taking his family on skiing trips to Colorado and trips to the beach in Galveston. Stan began Masterturf Products in 1995. In 2002 Stan Jr. joined him and in 2006 the business became Masterturf Products and Services Inc. In January 2020 the company will celebrate 25 years. Stan worked hard to make sure his family was happy and had everything they needed. Stan, also fondly called "Big Stan" by many never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his huge heart, his kind spirit, his humor and unwavering devotion to his family and friends, The family would like to thank Community Hospice in assisting Beverly in the care of her husband. While Stan's children all helped in some way with their fathers care, Scott was able to go above and beyond in devoting his time to assist his mother in the care of his father. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Armel and Evelyn Standridge; brother, Gary Standridge; in-laws Earl and Mildred Hunter; granddaughter, Brook Cayce SURVIVORS: Stan is survived by his beautiful wife of 58 years, Beverly; son, Stan Jr. and girlfriend Elise Yetter; son, Scott and his wife Becky; daughter, Shellye and her husband Kevan. His grandchildren Kami Cayce and her husband Eric, Hunter Standridge and his wife Braylee, Caitlin Wyckoff; Sara Standridge and her boyfriend Andrew were his pride and joy; John and Betsey West.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019