Stefan Peter Diano

Stefan Peter Diano Obituary
Stefan Peter Diano Arlington--Stefan Peter "Pete" Diano, 57, died Monday, May 6, 2019.Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment: Private. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Humane Society of North Texas or your favorite animal shelter are appreciated.Pete was born in Red Bank, N.J., to Albert and Elizabeth Diano. He was an Eagle Scout and a 1979 graduate of Arlington Heights High School. He attended UT Arlington, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, and had been employed by various plumbing supply companies.Survivors: His mother; three brothers and their families; and his beloved Molly.
Published in Star-Telegram from May 14 to May 15, 2019
