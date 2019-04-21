Resources More Obituaries for Stella Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stella Diane Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stella Diane Hall CROWLEY -- Stella Diane Hall, 85, beloved wife, mother, great-grandmother, and teacher passed away on April 13, 2019 after a long, charmed life and a short, valiant battle with Alzheimers. Although our family is deeply saddened by her departure, we are comforted knowing she will be forever reunited with our dad, Van W. Hall Jr. SERVICE: Visitation: Monday, April 22, 2019 2pm to 3pm in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Celebration of Life to follow at 3pm. Diane was born on March 18, 1934, in Amarillo, Texas to Sam F. Thomas and Virginia Herbst Thomas. Being the oldest child by 13 years, she took her job of big sister to her siblings, Connie and Terry, very seriously. Early on, she understood the value of an education, and being a perfectionist, she excelled in school. She attended Amarillo Junior College and was named salutatorian before heading to Texas Tech to finish her degree in Education. While there, she pledged Kappa Alpha Theta, joined academic organizations, and most importantly met her future husband, Van. They married On December 23, 1956, and were inseparable for 62 years. Her career as a Physical Education teacher started in Amarillo, but the new couple relocated to Fort Worth where she landed a job at J.T. Stevens Elementary. She spent 27 enjoyable years making lasting friendships with coworkers and instilling the love of physical activity to generations of students. Along the way, she effortlessly raised three children, taught them life's lessons in her own unique way, and that hard work pays off. Yearly vacations to Colorado, family birthdays, and holidays were memorable because of Diane's meticulous planning and attention to detail. When her kids got older, she turned her love of collies into a life-long hobby. She dedicated 40 plus years to showing, breeding, and promoting collies in the metroplex. Her perseverance and love of competition produced numerous champions over the years for which she was very proud. Hosting meetings and parties for her fellow collie club members kept her busy and she cherished the enduring friendships they shared. For the last twenty years, Van and Diane religiously adhered to their "Wednesday Night Dinner" with their best friends, Quinton and Anne Owen, where they laughed about old memories, talked about their expanding families, and exchanged ideas about current events. Her wisdom, charm and devotion to her family will never be forgotten. A sincere thank you goes out to the skilled ladies, Anna, Maureen, and Tiffanie, who cared for Diane selflessly in her time of need. SURVIVORS: her family: Children, Kimberly V. Hall, Kelly T. Hall and wife, Sharon, Allyson D. Hall; siblings,Connie L. Thomas, and Terry Thomas; grandchildren, Tyler Crum and wife, Jennifer, Carlye Crum, and Berkeley Dienes; great-grandchildren, Tyler Garza and Jackson Crum.



