Stella Nabors FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Stella Johnson Nabors, 68, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1188 W. Broad Street, Mansfield, Texas; You may visit Mrs. Nabors from Noon to 5 p.m., Friday in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life; The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., at the Church. Burial: 10 a.m., Monday, November 4 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: Her Beloved Children, Terry Richie, Keya Nabors and Alycia Johnson (Bert); her brothers, Kenneth Johnson, Sr. and Gerald Johnson, Sr.; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019