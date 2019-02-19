Stella Mae Ashley HALTOM CITY--Stella Mae Ashley, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel, with a visitation to follow. Pallbearers: Jeff Dickeson, Ronnie Gooch, Judge Graham, David Madison and Bruce Miller. MEMORIALS: May be made to the and . A longtime resident of Haltom City, Stella was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Flatonia, Texas, to Edmund Rab and Anne Sandera Rab. She graduated from Crystal City High School in 1946. She married Waymon Ashley on Sept. 12, 1959, who preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 2003. Stella spent a productive life as a wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. Over the years, she also worked in several office administrative roles. She was an active member of St. George Catholic Church for many years, proudly serving on the Altar Society. Stella was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, James and George Rab. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Stephanie Jones and husband, Dr. Rob Jones, and Leanne Kurosky and husband, Richard Kurosky; grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Tyler Jones and Meagan Kurosky; sisters-in-law, Loreta Gooch and Bonnilee Ashley; and godchildren, Jeff Dickeson and Jordan Graham. Special thanks to the physicians and staff at Medical City North Hills for their compassionate care and her beloved longtime physician, Dr. R.K. Nair.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary