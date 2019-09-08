Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Goosens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella May Goosens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella May Goosens Obituary
Stella May Goosens FORT WORTH--Stella May Goosens, 87, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. Visitation: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, with a vigil at 5 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities Fort Worth, P.O. Box 15610, Fort Worth, TX 76119. Stella was born July 12, 1932, in Somerset, Bermuda, to the late John and Anne Augusta Goodchild. She graduated from Bermuda Commercial School in 1950. She married USN Seabee Al Goosens in 1951, moving around the USA as a devoted Navy wife. She was a dedicated mother, raising five children, and her life was centered on her Catholic faith, which she loved and lived. She was a Red Cross volunteer at Carswell Air Force Base hospital and was active in the HSA and PTA while her children were in school. Stella served her church in many capacities over the years, including the role of religious education coordinator at St Paul's Catholic Church. In the last 30-plus years at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stella was active in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), Infant Baptism, Diocesan Lay Minister, Extraordinary Minister of Eucharist and Prayer Lector, and participating in a small church community. Stella was preceded in death by her beloved son, Arthur W. Goosens. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 68 years, Al Goosens; daughters, Jeanne M. Fix (Robert), Anne D. Johns (Curt), Mary M. Goosens; son, Donald A. Goosens (Cindy); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as her extended Bermudian family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now