|
|
Stella May Goosens FORT WORTH--Stella May Goosens, 87, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. Visitation: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, with a vigil at 5 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities Fort Worth, P.O. Box 15610, Fort Worth, TX 76119. Stella was born July 12, 1932, in Somerset, Bermuda, to the late John and Anne Augusta Goodchild. She graduated from Bermuda Commercial School in 1950. She married USN Seabee Al Goosens in 1951, moving around the USA as a devoted Navy wife. She was a dedicated mother, raising five children, and her life was centered on her Catholic faith, which she loved and lived. She was a Red Cross volunteer at Carswell Air Force Base hospital and was active in the HSA and PTA while her children were in school. Stella served her church in many capacities over the years, including the role of religious education coordinator at St Paul's Catholic Church. In the last 30-plus years at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stella was active in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), Infant Baptism, Diocesan Lay Minister, Extraordinary Minister of Eucharist and Prayer Lector, and participating in a small church community. Stella was preceded in death by her beloved son, Arthur W. Goosens. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 68 years, Al Goosens; daughters, Jeanne M. Fix (Robert), Anne D. Johns (Curt), Mary M. Goosens; son, Donald A. Goosens (Cindy); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as her extended Bermudian family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019